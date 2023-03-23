Pianist James Brown to play at St George’s Church in Thames

Pianist James Brown plays St George's Church, Thames, on Sunday.

Pianist James Brown is returning to his roots with a concert at St George’s Church in Thames.

The accomplished musician lives in England where he performs regularly and teaches piano. Originally from Auckland, Brown has a connection to the Coromandel’s western side through his parents who lived in Te Puru, and Brown spends time locally when he comes home to New Zealand.

The pandemic meant Brown was unable to travel to New Zealand and perform in 2020, and he is really looking forward to coming and performing in his beloved Thames.

Brown had success in piano competitions in Auckland and Thames and gained several diplomas in piano performance and completed a Bachelor of Music at Auckland University. He also trained as a secondary school teacher.

James furthered his piano studies in England on a Queen Elizabeth II Arts Council grant, and on his return to New Zealand performed extensively as a soloist and accompanist in recitals, on the RNZ Concert programme and on several occasions as a soloist with St Matthew’s Chamber Orchestra in Auckland.

The Details

Who: James Brown – pianist

Where: St George’s Church, Thames

When: Sunday, April 2, at 2 pm

Entry: $20 cash at the door. Members $15

More info at www.thamesmusicgroup.com