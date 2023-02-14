Photos: Harcourts Challenge Art Awards Whangamatā

Entries in the Harcourts Art Challenge run by the Arts Collective were on show at the Whangamata Memorial Hall.
Lynette Fisher was judge for the 2023 Harcourts Challenge Art Awards. She is a Tauranga-based artist and current co-ordinator of the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Award.
Organisers thanked sponsors Harcourts Whangamata, New World Whangamata, Liquor King Whangamata and the Lions Foundation.
Youth awards
1st place - Kanon Hirose
2nd place - Bridie Pugh
3rd place - Bridie Hamilton
Highly commended - Olivia Cooney
2D
1st place - Rod Laurence
2nd place - Kelly Martin
3rd place - Dianna Smith
Highly commended - C.J Milburn
3D
1st place - Heather Watt
2nd place - Bernadette Ross
3rd Place - Stephen Hodson
Highly commended - “Who cares”
Supreme award - Rod Laurence (takes home the Chris Amess trophy)
People’s choice award - Stephen Hodson