Photos: Harcourts Challenge Art Awards Whangamatā

By Stephen Hodson. Harcourts Challenge Art Awards Whangamatā.

Entries in the Harcourts Art Challenge run by the Arts Collective were on show at the Whangamata Memorial Hall.

Lynette Fisher was judge for the 2023 Harcourts Challenge Art Awards. She is a Tauranga-based artist and current co-ordinator of the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Award.

Organisers thanked sponsors Harcourts Whangamata, New World Whangamata, Liquor King Whangamata and the Lions Foundation.

Image 1 of 13 : Discreet timing - making a difference by Rod Laurence. Harcourts Challenge Art Awards Whangamatā.

Youth awards

1st place - Kanon Hirose

2nd place - Bridie Pugh

3rd place - Bridie Hamilton

Highly commended - Olivia Cooney

2D

1st place - Rod Laurence

2nd place - Kelly Martin

3rd place - Dianna Smith

Highly commended - C.J Milburn

3D

1st place - Heather Watt

2nd place - Bernadette Ross

3rd Place - Stephen Hodson

Highly commended - “Who cares”

Supreme award - Rod Laurence (takes home the Chris Amess trophy)

People’s choice award - Stephen Hodson







