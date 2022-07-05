Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Pharmacy ram raided in Tauranga

Two large windows have been completely smashed at Gate Pa Village Pharmacy. Photo / Cira Olivier

Bay of Plenty Times

A pharmacy was ram raided in Tauranga this morning.

Police were called around 5am to a break-in at an address on Courtney Rd in Gate Pa.

Earlier, police incorrectly gave the location as Fraser St.

A police spokeswoman said a person had used a vehicle to gain entry into a pharmacy and driven off with items from the store.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said two large windows had been completely smashed at Gate Pa Village Pharmacy.

"There is one police officer on the scene conducting a scene examination," she said.

Two security guards are standing at the entrance and staff can be seen inside cleaning up.

More to come.