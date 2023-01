A person is being rescued after being trapped under a digger in Ōpōtiki this morning. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A person is being rescued after being trapped underneath a rolled digger in Ōpōtiki this morning.

A Northern Fire Communications spokeswoman said they received a call at 10.20am with a report of a person trapped underneath a digger, or similar machine.

Fire crews have arrived and have made access to the patient, the spokeswoman said.

Two fire crews from Ōpōtiki were called to the scene.

More soon.