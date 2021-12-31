Person trapped after crash on SH2 at Pāpāmoa

Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH2, Pāpāmoa. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are working to extract a person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on State Highway 2 in Pāpāmoa.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Domain Rd and Kairua Rd, at 9.20pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one vehicle was involved.

Crews from Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui were at the crash, along with a Tauranga unit carrying extraction equipment.

A police spokesman said contractors have been called to put diversions in place although it's not clear whether lanes are blocked.

Meanwhile, in Rotorua, police are trying to establish what happened to a person brought to Rotorua Hospital after reportedly being hit by a car.

A police spokesman said staff were talking to the injured person's family.