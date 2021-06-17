Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on Te Puke Highway

Three people were injured in the crash. Photo / File

One person was taken to hospital after a car rolled in a crash on Te Puke Highway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 7.23am between Poplar Lane and Manoeka Rd.

One of the vehicles rolled.

St John was called to the scene and treated two people with minor injuries and one person with moderate injuries.

The person with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The road was blocked while the road was cleared but opened again about 8.20am.