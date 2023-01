Police are at the scene of a sudden death at a workplace incident in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are at the scene of a sudden death at a workplace incident in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person has died after an incident in a workplace in Mount Maunganui today.

A police spokesperson said officers were attending a “sudden death at a workplace incident”.

The incident happened at an address on Hull Rd and was reported to police about 8.45am.

“Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified,” the spokesperson said.

No other information was available at this time.