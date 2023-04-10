Drone footage shows the extent of the underslip on SH25. Video / Higgins

Work to permanently repair the underslip on State Highway 25 at Ōpoutere will be getting under way straight after the Easter break, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The section of the highway was damaged after heavy rains caused a washout in March, and the highway is one of a number of access roads in the Coromandel region that are closed or operating at reduced vehicle capacity after a number of severe weather events over the past summer.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said from Tuesday, April 11, contractors were beginning earthworks to create benching below the road to get machinery into location to build a retaining wall.

There will be no major impacts on traffic over the next fortnight. Light vehicles, including boat trailers and caravans, can still use the temporary diversion track.

SH25 between Opoutere and Hikuai damaged by a slip from heavy rain in early March 2023. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Road users should expect road closures of up to 30 minutes between 9.30am and 2.30pm on weekdays, so Waka Kotahi advised to avoid travelling at this time if possible.

The work is expected to take seven weeks to complete so the road should be back to full functionality for both heavy and light vehicles by the end of May.

Waka Kotahi will update this advisory if there are any changes.

Elsewhere around Coromandel, road users will see contractors working between Ruamahunga and Tapu on a 40-metre-long rock fill site. Work will be ongoing there for around three weeks.

People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel and be prepared to wait.