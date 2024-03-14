Voyager 2023 media awards
Pedestrian hit by car in Welcome Bay, taken to hospital in serious condition

Bay of Plenty Times
St John attended the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Tauranga this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was notified of an event in Welcome Bay at 3.14pm.

One patient was treated and taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Two first response units and one ambulance responded, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 3.20pm on Arawata Avenue in Welcome Bay.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it assisted police and St John with a motor vehicle crash.


