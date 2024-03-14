St John attended the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Tauranga this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was notified of an event in Welcome Bay at 3.14pm.

One patient was treated and taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Two first response units and one ambulance responded, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 3.20pm on Arawata Avenue in Welcome Bay.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it assisted police and St John with a motor vehicle crash.



