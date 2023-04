A model at Pāuanui Village Centre pavement fashion parade on Easter Saturday. Photo / Pat Courtney

The Pāuanui Village Centre pavement fashion parade, put on by Hello Friday - Pāuanui Beach, was back on Easter weekend.

The bi-annual event is always a popular local one and enjoyed a groundswell of support from Pāuanui residents who were keen to check out the latest fashions.

Community organiser Pat Courtney said: “A huge thank you to all the super local models. You were all fantastic. It was so lovely to see the village buzzing again with everybody. Pāuanui missed you all.”

Photo / Pat Courtney

Photo / Pat Courtney

Photo / Pat Courtney

Photo / Pat Courtney