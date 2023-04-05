Pauanui Fire volunteers with Peter Turner. A ride in the fire engine was in the auction. Photo / Pat Courtney

The Pāuanui Sports and Recreation Club put on a special “thank you” to the townspeople and the volunteers who helped the community get through Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle severely impacted Pāuanui, creating lots of challenges dealing with downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, and being locked in, along with other challenges also faced in cyclone-affected areas throughout New Zealand.

With a full club of members and visitors in attendance on the night, the Pāuanui Sports and Recreation Club did a live auction, raising more than $4000 for the Pāuanui Volunteer Fire Brigade and First Response.

The organisers would like to pass on a massive thank you to the auction winners.

“These guys and girls are all volunteers that help look after the community and beyond. To all the volunteers, contractors and everybody else that gave a helping hand - a huge thank you.”

