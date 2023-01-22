A predator-free Coromandel is the goal by 2030. Photo / NZME

A predator-free Coromandel is the goal by 2030. Photo / NZME

Powerco is partnering with Predator Free Hauraki Coromandel Community Trust (PFHCCT) to help make the region’s conservation goals a reality.

Hauraki Coromandel is moving towards becoming predator free by 2030 and Powerco is excited to be part of the vision, Powerco customer and communications strategy manager Oliver Vincent says.

“By partnering with PFHCCT, we’re in turn supporting 60-plus community conservation groups who look after the Hauraki Coromandel environment.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this partnership will benefit these communities socially, culturally and economically, as well as the natural environment and biodiversity of the area in the future.”

Powerco’s partnership sees it support the trust’s field support team – a new service designed to provide practical grassroots help to community conservation groups across Hauraki Coromandel.

The field support team provides a range of services including:

Advice on how to improve the effectiveness of predator control

Latest techniques and best practice

Help with track planning, trap distribution and placement

Track cutting, clearing, and marking

GPS and trap data recording training

Monitoring assistance

Invasive plant control

Connecting groups to specialist services and training

PFHCCT chief executive Jude Hooson says the organisation is grateful for Powerco’s support.

“Powerco has backed this project from its inception and has been a critical early partner for us.

“Conservation work can sometimes feel relentless and overwhelming, and this new team is providing practical grassroots help with tasks big and small to protect our natural treasures in this biodiversity hotspot.”

PFHCCT began in 2017 to support and promote the Hauraki Coromandel community conservation groups within a national Predator Free programme. A truly regional conservation project, the trust’s predator-free aspirations take in a large area – from Moehau near the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula to Te Aroha in the south.

Supplied content