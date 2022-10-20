Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa's Pacific Lakes Village plans $30m build, as retirement village upgrade consents hit $54m

Zoe Hunter
By
4 mins to read
Pacific Lakes Village residents are getting a $30 million new building. Photo / Supplied

Construction of a $30 million-plus community building in a Pāpāmoa retirement village will start next month.

The Tauranga City Council issued a building consent valued at $15m for part of the communal amenity building at

