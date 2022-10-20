Pacific Lakes Village residents are getting a $30 million new building. Photo / Supplied

Construction of a $30 million-plus community building in a Pāpāmoa retirement village will start next month.

The Tauranga City Council issued a building consent valued at $15m for part of the communal amenity building at Pacific Lakes Village on Grenada St last month.

It was among $54m worth of additions and upgrades consented for retirement villages around the city in the past year.

In total, 190 residential and commercial building consents were issued in September, together valued at more than $96.8m.

Director of Generus Living Group, which owns Pacific Coast and Pacific Lakes villages, Graham Wilkinson, said the consent was for a building called the Pavilion.

Wilkinson said the 2500-3000sq m Pavilion will be built in two stages, with the first stage including a bar, restaurant, lounges, library, multi-function hall and administration centre.

The second stage will include a gym and pool, he said.

It will be the second new amenity building at the village, following the construction of the Lake House.

The Pavilion would have design cues "to complement the natural look and feel of the Lake House and with a walkway over a lake to connect the buildings".

Groundworks for the Pavilion would start next month and it would take about two years to complete, he said.

Wilkinson said the project will help create about the equivalent of 20 fulltime jobs.

The total cost of the project was expected to exceed $30m.

A consent valued at $3.4m was also issued for more residential units at retirement village Summerset by the Dunes on Manawa Rd.

The consent was for the construction of seven "triplex" blocks consisting of 21 single-storey residential units, as well as three single-level, three-bedroom dwellings.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited head of communications Logan Mudge said the latest building consent was for the next block of independent living villas it planned to begin construction on next year.

The Pāpāmoa village opened in 2020 and would offer about 280 homes when it was completed by the end of 2024, Mudge has previously said.

The total cost was expected to be between $180m and $200m, he said.

Tauranga City Council acting building services manager Denise Hyde said the council received 49 consents between October 1, 2021, and September 30 this year for retirement village additions, alterations and renovations.

The total value of those consents issued was $54,895,507.

September's 190 building consents together worth $96.8m compared to 192 consents valued at about $63m in September 2021.

Hyde said there were several reasons for the variation in consent values.

"Covid and the associated lockdowns have caused some peaks and troughs, as have the changes to our development contributions."

The sizes of the developments were also a factor.

The Retirement Village Association's database as of the end of last year showed there were six villages in Pāpāmoa, with two still in development.

There were 655 units and a further 819 to be built.

There were another 480 units - and another 300 in development - in Mount Maunganui.

A unit can be a stand-alone villa, a townhouse, an apartment or a serviced apartment.

Retirement village operator Sanderson Group announced in July that a $100m-plus retirement and aged care facility was set to be built at the Mount.

It would provide more than 80 care and dementia beds and more than 100 independent retirement apartments by 2026.

The Bay's retirement village population was about 5700 residents, which was expected to rise 56 per cent between now and 2048.

Association executive director John Collyns said villages continuing to expand and develop indicated the popularity the service was delivering to older people.

"It reinforces the retirement village's whole framework is fit for purpose."

In August Collyns has previously told NZME that research indicated a 250-unit village contributed $21.4m directly into the economy and $63.2m in upstream value.

It would also employ about 303 about fulltime-equivalent staff during construction and 160 operational staff once built.

He estimated then about $1 billion could be pumped into the Bay's booming retirement sector in the next 10 years - with half in the Mount and Pāpāmoa.