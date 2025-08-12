Advertisement
Pāpāmoa Rugby Club to get new clubrooms as city council confirms funding

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Pāpāmoa Rugby Club will get new clubrooms at Gordon Spratt Reserve. Photo / Supplied

A grassroots rugby club in a fast-growing suburb is gearing up for long-awaited new clubrooms.

Pāpāmoa Rugby Club is set to get a relocatable clubroom facility at Gordon Spratt Reserve.

The growing club has gone years without a dedicated base and will soon have a home where players and

