The plan also “acknowledged the club’s interest in relocating to a future active reserve”.

The scheme was one of five Tauranga infrastructure projects referenced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last month among $500 million worth of local government work happening nationwide this year.

Pāpāmoa Rugby Club chairman Nick Jones said he had been pursuing the clubroom opportunity throughout his six years with the club.

He said the council’s decision was a “significant step forward”.

“The current infrastructure is inadequate for future growth, especially in a rapidly developing Pāpāmoa East.”

Stats NZ data showed Pāpāmoa Beach’s population hit 37,800 last year, up about 3200 on the year prior.

Jones said the club had more than 400 members and was expanding to include a women’s team, which meant more demand for inclusive facilities.

He said the long-term vision for the new facility included ensuring the club was future-proofed to meet the needs of a growing population.

“The clubrooms are envisioned as part of a multi-sport hub which will foster community cohesion through shared facilities and events.”

Pāpāmoa Rugby Club has more than 400 members and is expanding to include a women’s rugby team. Photo / Supplied

He said quality clubrooms would help “retain and grow local talent”.

The new facility will include changing rooms, meeting spaces, a kitchen and social areas.

Pāpāmoa Rugby senior team manager and player, Jamie Hodge, said clubrooms would create a hub where players, whānau and the wider community could connect.

“Our new clubrooms will be the heartbeat of Pāpāmoa rugby.”

Hodge said the lack of a “permanent home” had limited the ability to fully unite the club and community.

“Having our own space will enhance a sense of belonging and make it easier to grow connections, while making Pāpāmoa Rugby Club an attractive place to come and play rugby.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers said participation in rugby was growing in Pāpāmoa as the population grew.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers says improving the standard of community facilities is key to attracting more players. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said improving the standard of community facilities was “incredibly important to encourage and attract participation”.

Community organisations, including those for sport, needed to attract members to be sustainable.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said it was “fantastic” rugby clubrooms were coming to Gordon Spratt Reserve.

He said the area was growing “rapidly” and quality sporting facilities were “essential” for keeping people active and engaged.

“These new facilities won’t just serve current members but generations of families to come.”

Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris said the council was working with the club to confirm the design and delivery dates.

The funding amount would be confirmed once these were set.

He said the facility would be a “vital hub” for players, families and supporters.

“I am proud that our council colleagues back the creation of new clubrooms, making another milestone for the club.”

