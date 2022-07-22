The incident occurred just before 2am this morning.

The incident occurred just before 2am this morning.

Two stores at Papamoa Plaza were targeted in a ram-raid early this morning.

Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary at the plaza, in which a stolen vehicle was used to force entry into the centre.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager Leah Sutton said: "There was extensive damage done to the entranceway all for very minimal theft."

"There were two cars involved. They were in and out for a total of three minutes and they've targeted two stores.

"It's just really frustrating the amount of dollars and time and damage and resurrecting the damage that will go into this and all the work that will be needed for it really."

Sutton said the incident was under police investigation. The centre had "extensive CCTV footage" and was working with police.

"It's just unfortunate that we've been targeted but we are open for business and still welcoming all our customers as per usual."

A police spokesperson said Tauranga Police were investigating a burglary at Papamoa Plaza overnight in which a stolen vehicle was used to force entry into the complex.

Police were alerted to the burglary just before 2am today.

"The purple and black-coloured Mazda Verisa station wagon believed to have been used was later found abandoned on the on-ramp of SH2, near Domain Rd."



It will now undergo a forensic examination, the spokesperson said.

Inquiries are under way to establish what occurred, what was taken and who was involved.



Anyone with information that could assist with police inquiries was asked to call 105, quoting 220723/1924 or get in touch online through https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.



Information could also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online through www.crimestoppers-nz.org.