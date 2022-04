Police are making enquiries into a ram-raid at a Four Square overnight. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Pāpāmoa supermarket has been ram-raided overnight, the latest in a string across the Bay of Plenty.

Police confirmed they had received a report of a burglary at a Golden Sands Drive premises about 4.30am.

They said the report was of a burglary where a vehicle had been used to gain entry.

It is believed a number of items were taken.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.