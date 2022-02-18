Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa Beach-based pilot convicted for child porn crimes

3 minutes to read
Papamoa Beach resident Ryan Keith Mackey pleaded to child pornography offences in the Tauranga District Court on February 11. Photo / NZME

Papamoa Beach resident Ryan Keith Mackey pleaded to child pornography offences in the Tauranga District Court on February 11. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

A pilot will be sentenced after being caught with child pornography on his devices and distributing and exporting pornographic videos.

Ryan Keith Mackey, 41, from Pāpāmoa Beach, was charged by New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.