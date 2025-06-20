Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa’s Hannah Cross brings creative flair to Miss Universe NZ

Merle Cave
By
Weekend Sun editor·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Hannah Cross is an artist, fashion designer and model. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Hannah Cross is an artist, fashion designer and model. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Pāpāmoa’s Hannah Cross is hoping her creative talents will make her stand out from fellow contestants in the Miss Universe New Grand Finale.

The 21-year-old model, artist, and fashion designer will take to the Miss Universe stage on Tuesday at Skycity Theatre in Auckland.

“I think my creative side is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times