Once agreed she could compete from Tauranga, Cross has been hosting and appearing at a flurry of affairs – think photo shoots, brand collaborations, fashion events and charity work – before June 24.

“All the girls have very different advocacies and what they want to do with their journeys, and mine has kind of gravitated towards myself as an artist and my creative skills,” Cross said.

“I’ve been doing a whole bunch of charity work and showing my commitment to my community.”

Due to the nature of pageants, Cross required a collection of dresses to wear for her events. She turned to her creative strengths and went op-shopping.

“I’ve had so much good luck with finding gowns at Waipuna Hospice’s charity shops,” Cross said.

Waipuna Hospice’s charity shop assistant Maureen McBeth with Hannah Cross in-store. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Cross made a few alterations to the second-hand gowns and loved wearing them.

“I just feel so good when I buy them because I can give back to my community, and get a pretty gown I can wear to these high-end events.

“I wore one to the Miss Earth New Zealand Grand Final recently and everyone was saying: ‘Oh my gosh, we love your dress…where did you get it?’ And I was so proud to say I got it from the op shop.”

Cross’s creativity extends far wider. She grew up “on the stage” at Baycourt when choir singing, dancing and performing kapa haka, Stage Challenge and other school-organised events.

Her university degree saw her enjoy screen printing, fashion design and complete a graduate project of creating a wearable art costume. She has also been a model for three years.

“My fashion design talents are all over the show, I like to think I do everything, so finding and repurposing the gowns ... has helped showcase my creativity in the competition.”

Cross also liked that it creates awareness around fast fashion.

“It’s one of those things people don’t really notice they’re contributing to until it all starts adding up; the receipts come home and you go: ‘Oh, wow, this is a lot of stuff for what I paid for it, I’m not getting many things and the quality is not great’.

“Honestly, when you go to the op shop, there are so many options, and some have come from amazing places.

“I bought a pair of silver, sparkly heels complete with rhinestones from a charity shop up in Auckland on K Road, and was told a drag queen had dropped them off.

“So not only do op shop items have incredible stories linked to them, which actually makes a garment more fun, buying them is great for the environment and provides a helping hand to charities in our community.”

Cross held a “pink-themed” art auction for the Breast Cancer Foundation, among other events, and will soon skydive to fundraise for the Cancer Society.

Via her preloved gown finds and recently donating a painting she created to the inpatient unit, Cross is keen to strengthen her relationship with Waipuna Hospice – which relies on fundraising to provide free support to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

This could include fashion shows inspired by charity shop gowns, art workshops and hosting charity events.

“I love to host. I love to bring together my community. My advocacy is called Creativity for Community,” Cross said.

“So it’s using art and creative ways to bring together Tauranga.”