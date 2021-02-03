Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo: Steampunkers swap glad rags for tartan

Steampunkers Cat Connolly and "The Bruce'' at a previous Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo.

When Lady Cat Meeeow is not time travelling in the 16th century, she's just being Cat Connolly from Paeroa.

Cat is one of many steampunkers who take delight in dressing up in funky Victorian inspired/science fiction attire but next weekend she'll be swapping her glad rags for a more Scottish clansman theme.

Steampunk Paeroa and Waihi are hosting a group of like-minded steampunkers from all over the North Island at the Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo.

The flavour of the day will be tartan and all things Scottish. The steamers have a tent and parade dedicated to their group.

Cat will be there in her Campbell tartan which is one of her family tartans.

''This costume has an Outlander feel with my time traveller wings,'' she says.

Her costume is mostly recycled — a skirt which was a wedding dress, a coloured net and belt, wings from a $2 shop and the tartan material was given. The head-dress is from Christmas decorations, feathers and a fake flower to resemble the Scottish national flower thistle.

''We were invited two years ago to be part of the Highland Games and have embraced the challenge of creating a tartan steampunk flavour respecting the highland games and tattoo ... it fits with the steampunk genre and the creativity.''

The group will be showing off their creations in the clan village at 3pm and a parade will be held in the main arena at 5pm.

■ 28th Paeroa Highland Games and Tattoo: Highland dancing, heavy weight field events, pipe band contest, axemen, piping and drumming, junior events, food entertainment, stalls and the night time tattoo. February 13 at Paeroa Domain.