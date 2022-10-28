Multiple police including AOS have swooped on a Tauranga property in Otumoetai.

A significant police presence, including armed officers, has been reported in Otumoetai today.

Grange Rd was cordoned off by police between Otumoetai Rd and Stratford Pl earlier but this had now been lifted.

A witness who contacted the Bay of Plenty Times said he was dropping his daughter off at school just before 9.30am and saw the police, including Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) members, on Grange Rd.

The father, who would not be named, said he saw six to eight police patrol vehicles and up to dozen police officers, as well as two AOS members at the scene.

One of the AOS members was standing down a driveway and another was near the front door, he said.

Multiple police including Armed Offender Squad members at a Grange Rd property on October 28. Photo / Supplied

"My wife also saw the police at the property when she drove past just after 8am."

A neighbour told the Bay of Plenty Times the incident had been going on at the address since 7.30am with four armed AOS members and two to three uniformed officers at the address.

The man said a police officer had been using a microphone to try to communicate with an individual earlier in the day.

"Nothing much had happened" in the past two hours, he said about 11.30am.

The Bay of Plenty Times has contacted the police.