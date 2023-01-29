Opinion: Retired mayors have their say on Three Waters

Former Thames-Coromandel district mayor Sandra Goudie. Photo / Alison Smith

OPINION:

Household budget blowouts!

Given the current Government agenda, and households feeling extreme pressure with little or no money, Three Waters will be a death knell.

Why? Consider the differences between what we currently have, and what is proposed – more bureaucracy equals more cost.

Many mayors in 2022 estimated a cost increase in excess of 50 per cent to households. Councils hold water, wastewater, and stormwater assets, and they charge rates for the provision of those services to your door. Most councils have upped their rates since the disaster in Hastings, with a far greater emphasis on improving service.

It’s a service bought and paid for by every ratepayer, and it’s now about to cost each household a whole lot more, because our assets are to be taken by the Government without agreement or proper compensation and given to a new co-governance entity to “manage” and to “continue that service” alongside an iwi representative group, a consumer group, and a region representative group; all requiring more dollars before there is any change in service.

For the Waikato, any new Three Waters works, expansions and replacements will be contested between around 22 councils, from Taranaki to the edge of Auckland - much like the current funding for state highways. And if our state highways are anything to go by, we should be very worried.

‘Backwards’ is the phrase that springs to mind - ‘Third World’ is another.

The Government would be better off giving money directly to councils to support pipes in the ground instead of funding talking heads. Some councils charge their water separately from their rates, which distorts the picture when trying to make comparisons between councils.

Our water services in New Zealand are considered among the top 10 in the world, with some studies ranking New Zealand water as the best.

The new model upon which Three Waters is based ranks about 40th.

We now have a new Water Services Regulator, and most councils applauded that move. The Government should allow the Water Services Regulator the chance to work with councils and monitor progress before rushing to add yet more cost to an already stretched funding source – you, the hard-working ratepayer.

Written by retired mayors Sandra Goudie and Ash Tanner.