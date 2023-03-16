Opinion: Coromandel roading networks fragile

Slips at the summit of State Highway 25A Kopu to Hikuai Road on 2 February 2023. Photo supplied/Scott Simpson MP

Opinion

The closure of SH25A Kopu-Hikuai for the next 9-12 months is longer than any of us wanted, but most of us have been bracing for this news. It’s still a complex situation. At least we have a timeframe to work with. Roading networks in our region remain fragile.

As we enter autumn and head into winter it’s likely our roads will be under further stress. I’ll continue to keep pressure on the Transport Agency and the Government to get SH25A opened as quickly as possible, and that other important links are strengthened to provide more certainty for all road users.

Despite SH25A being closed, it’s terrific to see the Beach Hop adapt and organise another great event for the peninsula. There’s a lot of nostalgia to enjoy as our towns transform with the arrival of classic cars and vintage culture enthusiasts. Beach Hop has something for everyone, so get out there and enjoy yourselves.

This year’s event looks a little different, but it comes when our businesses need support. It’s a welcome boost to our local economy and the confidence of our region. I’m sure visitors will find plenty of hidden gems to discover by taking the scenic route around the peninsula.

Hopefully, when they return home, they’ll let their friends know that the Coromandel is still open and there’s plenty to experience.

Authorised by Scott Simpson MP, 614 Pollen St, Thames