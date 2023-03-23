The cleanup in communities hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle was expected to be massive, with many businesses and communities predicting months of work to recover. Photo / RNZ

Many local small businesses took a massive hit with Cyclone Gabrielle, and online marketplace GrabOne is using its extensive network to help them rebuild.

GrabOne is calling for Kiwi businesses to get in touch and they’ll give them a free listing on the site and free advertising as part of a Businesses in Need initiative. They’re encouraging shoppers to support local by buying a voucher to use later or by making a straight donation to give the businesses an immediate cash injection.

After recent flooding and cyclones devastated homes and businesses across the North Island, Kiwi-born online marketplace GrabOne is providing a win-win way for shoppers to support local and give an immediate cash injection to businesses to help them rebuild.

GrabOne’s Businesses in Need campaign allows shoppers from around Aotearoa to find and purchase offers from affected providers through a voucher or donation.

“In essence, it means the shopper walks away with a great deal, while instrumentally helping local businesses get back on their feet at the same time,” said GrabOne chief customer officer and NZ country manager Belinda Lush.

GrabOne chief customer 0fficer and NZ country manager Belinda Lush: "This is a call-out for all affected businesses to get in touch.”

Businesses will receive immediate funds, with customers committing to a straight donation or to redeem or gift the service at a later date when the business resumes operation. Affected businesses will also receive a complimentary listing and a free advertising package on GrabOne’s network reaching people thousands of people a day.

Lush has seen devastation first hand while living at Piha.

She spoke for GrabOne: “In the aftermath of the recent flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, our hearts go out to all those who have suffered losses and are now on a long road to recovery.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and it’s only right we support them in the immediate and the future.”

Lush said the impacts on businesses were wide reaching — the reality for businesses is they have lost peak trade as a result of the weather events and faced a “long rebuild”.

GrabOne has had to pivot to accommodate the new normal, and Lush said the “short-term initiative” has allowed for the “platform to be repurposed and we’ve tried to make it as flexible as possible. It’s a great way to connect with customers to drive revenue during tough times”.

For more information, go to: https://new.grabone.co.nz/auckland/c/business-in-need