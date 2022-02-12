A truck and trailer rolled into the river in Waioeka Gorge on Saturday. Photo / File

A truck and trailer rolled into the river in Waioeka Gorge on Saturday. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured after a truck and trailer crash in Waioeka Gorge yesterday.

A truck and trailer rolled into the river from Waioeka Rd on Saturday.

The crash was reported to police just before 12pm.

Police, New Zealand Fire and Emergency services and St Johns Ambulance attended the scene.

A police spokesman said one person had been seriously injured as a result of the crash and was taken to Gisborne Hospital.

The truck and trailer was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Waioeka Rd was blocked while the truck and trailer were removed from the gorge by a crane.

The road re-opened around 3am Sunday.