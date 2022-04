The motorcyclist died at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Whakatāne, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the crash at SH30 at Awakeri around 5.30pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.