One new case of Covid-19 for Bay of Plenty

There were 149 new cases of Covid today in New Zealand today. Photo / NZME

There is one new case of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty today.

This comes as Mount Maunganui pub Mount Mellick has been listed twice as a new location of interest in the region.

A written statement by the Ministry of Health said the new case in Tauranga was a contact of a known cluster.

There was also one case in Tauranga Hospital.

New locations of interest

• Mount Mellick Bar, Mount Maunganui. Saturday November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Mount Mellick Bar, Mount Maunganui. Friday November 12, 9.45pm-11.59pm

• Jaid Beauty Salon, Rotorua. Tuesday November 16, 4.15pm-6pm

• Four Square Koutu, Rotorua. Friday November 19, 1.30pm-2.45pm

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday November 12, 8pm-11.59pm

• IKandi Mount Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Yoyoso The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.38pm-1.13pm

• Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.44pm-1.15pm

• Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 6pm-8.30pm

• New World Tūrangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11.15am-1pm

• Gas Pōkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12.30pm-1pm

• New World Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, 4pm-5.15pm

The ministry said it was "critical" for anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested as quickly as possible. And case interviews were continuing to identify new locations of interest, it said.

There was also one case in the Lakes region today who was a close contact of an existing case.

There were 149 new cases of Covid today in New Zealand today - including one new case in Canterbury - and 83 people were in hospital.

There were 138 cases recorded in Auckland, with six in Waikato and three in Northland.

There are no further case announcements for the Wellington, which recorded one case on Friday.

As of mid-morning today, more than one million people had successfully downloaded their My Vaccine Pass.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui testing centres

Mount Maunganui Sports Centre

Corner of Maunganui and Hull Roads

Open today from 10am until 4pm.

Tauranga Race Course

Open today from 10am until 4pm.