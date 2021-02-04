One Love Festival: 20,000 people set to party in the sun in Tauranga this weekend

The One Love Festival last year. Photo / File

More than 20,000 people are set to descend on Tauranga and soak up the best reggae and roots acts New Zealand has to offer.

The two-day One Love Festival at the Tauranga Domain starts tomorrow and is a sellout for the fourth year, with a further 8500 on the waitlist.

Fat Freddy's Drop will make their One Love debut as headliners, playing on Sunday at the R18 festival.

The seven-piece act are internationally regarded as among the world's finest live drawcards, with several critically acclaimed albums to their name.

They will feature alongside other world-renowned homegrown artists, including L.A.B, Kora and Maisey Rika, Katchafire, Sons of Zion and Ardijah.

According to MetService, the star-studded lineup will be complemented by some fine weather.

Saturday's forecast is for fine weather with a high of 25C and low of 14C. Sunday will also be fine with light winds and sea breezes, a high of 23C and low of 16C.

Now in its seventh year, the festival has grown exponentially since its humble beginnings. Back in 2015, 5000 people attended.

International artists Sean Kingston, Kolohe Kai, Steel Pulse, and Chaka Demus were scheduled to perform this year but three weeks out from the festival, it was announced they were no longer able to attend due to ongoing travel restrictions and low stock for quarantine spots, a social media post stated.

They've all confirmed they will perform at the 2022 festival.

All you need to know

Who is playing when?

Venue opens 11am daily.

Day 1: FIJI, Kora, House of Shem, Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, 1814, Tomorrow People, Maisey Rika, Three Houses Down + General Fiyah, Hamo Dell, Cornerstone Roots, Rubi Du.

Day 2: Fat Freddy's Drop, L.A.B, Dave Dobbyn, Katchafire, Sammy J, The Black Seeds, Ardijah, Swiss, Lomez Brown, Tree, Chad Chambers, Victor J Sefo, Maimoa.

Sound outside the event

As the music will be heard beyond the venue, the event's resource consent allows for amplified noise from 12pm to 10.30pm on Saturday, and to 10pm on Sunday.

A sound check has been approved for an hour each day from 10am.

Noise monitoring - which is part of the approved noise management plan - has been put in place to monitor noise levels throughout the event.

Data will be assessed after the event to make sure it was within permitted levels under the resource consent.

Live nearby but not going?

The event organisers will implement a plan which included a waste management team, security team, and a resident hotline.

The hotline is a way to report any issues, to minimise the impact of the event to local residents and visitors as much as possible.

Once an issue is raised the event organiser can make sure it is handled as quickly as possible.

The resident hotline is 027 4116 116.

Road closures

There will be closures on several streets in the CBD from 12am on the Saturday of the event through to 6am on Monday, February 8.

This will be to help with the set-up and take-down of the event and pedestrian safety.

Resident access will be allowed throughout the event.

Closures include:

• Cameron Rd from Brown St to Wharf St

• Durham St from Wharf St to Harington St

• Hamilton St from Willow Street to the end of Hamilton St West

• Harington St from Willow St to Cameron Rd

• McLean St from Willow St to Cameron Rd

• Monmouth St from Willow St to Cameron Rd

• Park St from Willow St to Cameron Rd

• Park St from Willow St to Cliff Rd

• Cliff Rd from Brown St to Park St

• Mission St from Chapel St to Cliff Rd

What not to bring

Aerosol products, air horns, alcohol, recording devices, bicycles, skates, scooters, skateboards, chilli bins, droves, drugs, fireworks, food, gang patches or regalia, weapons, glass or metal water containers, instruments, pets, tents, umbrellas or gazebos.