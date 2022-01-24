Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

One critical: Emergency services at incident in Mount Maunganui

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person is critical after an incident at an address on Maranui St in Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene and one person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said no details on the nature of the incident were available, jus they were assisting ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman directed all inquiries to police and ambulance services.

More to come.