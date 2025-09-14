Advertisement
On The Up: Tauranga teenager bakes desserts for homeless, wins youth volunteer award

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Volunteer Hannah Richards, 16, bakes desserts for Under the Stars, a charity providing home-cooked meals for the homeless and those in need.

Every Saturday, Tauranga teenager Hannah Richards spends three hours in her kitchen baking desserts for the city’s homeless.

The 16-year-old Ōtūmoetai College student volunteers for Under the Stars, a charity that provides home-cooked meals, clothing and showers for the homeless and those in need.

Hannah said she enjoyed baking

