Academics from The University of Waikato will provide some of the latest theory, whilst business presenters would be sharing case studies and practical tips for how to consider the integration of AI in different industries and for businesses big and small.

The keynote address on trends and developments in AI will be given by Dr Karyn Rastrick, director of digital innovation and strategy at the University of Waikato Management School.

Presenters will come from companies including Zespri International, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd, WAVE agency, SmartSpace.ai, Craigs Investment Partners, James & Wells IP, Parallo and Mulberry St.

Critchely said in the media release it was amazing how locals, and particularly corporates had got behind the event.

“We have sponsorship from James and Wells IP Lawyers and Ballance Agri-Nutrients, support from Priority One, and so many people from across different industries donating their time so that we can give incredible opportunities to our kids”, he said.

One of the presenters donating time and expertise today is Tim Grenside from Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

He said his “aim is to demystify AI and showcase how businesses are already harnessing this technology, creating an environment where attendees can be inspired by success stories while gaining practical insights for their own AI journey”.

All proceeds from the professional learning afternoon will be used to fund scholarships for students to embark on learning opportunities in South-East Asia and the US, or assist in funding university scholarships for students from Mount Maunganui College.

The event is being held tomorrow afternoon from 1.30pm-5.30pm at the University of Waikato Tauranga campus.