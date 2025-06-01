Julene Foster has been selling houses in the Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa area for an impressive 46 years and isn’t keen on retiring just yet. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Julene Foster, 81, renewed her real estate licence and has no plans to retire.
Foster began her career in 1979, navigating a male-dominated industry without modern technology.
She has sold some properties multiple times and worked with generations of families in her career.
When Julene Foster first set foot in Mount Maunganui’s real estate sector, there were no cellphones, internet – or even open homes.
“I began selling homes with Eves Coxhead & Associates – that was EVES’ brand name at the time – in their Maunganui Rd office in 1979. Istarted with just a radio-telephone and a very large listing book.”
The 81-year-old EVES Mount Maunganui agent renewed her real estate licence last month, and has no plans to retire.
Foster said she’d been through five real estate cycles, including one during New Zealand’s carless days in 1979-1980.
“We had to nominate our carless day and of course it was always your carless day when you needed to write up your deals, so I’d have to bike down to the office, get out the old trusty typewriter with the blue carbon copy paper and type up an agreement then pedal back to meet the buyer to sign up.”
Moreover, no internet, no cellphones and no open homes meant no marketing and no advertising beyond ‘For Sale’ signs.
“We knocked on people’s doors; that’s how we did it.”
The only other way was constant in-person networking.
“In early days you had a very good comradeship with all the agents in town because there are so few of us.
“On a Friday night we’d go to the EVES office on Cameron Rd, have drinks and nibbles with the solicitors, then head to Harrington’s nightclub and twist the night away to Chubby Checker. These days, everyone does their own thing.”
Julene studied for an associate licence and opened her own real estate agency in the early-1990s.
“I had Mount Realty First National for about 12 years then sold it on the passing of my husband. Prior to that, I’d managed offices for Max Eves, and Richard Cashmore for First National, and also Professionals.”
Heath Young, chief executive of Realty Services - Bayleys & EVES, said Foster was highly valued at EVES for her extensive knowledge of property in the Bay of Plenty, and her warm personality.
“I think she is one of those good souls, with good energy who’s sharp as a tack.