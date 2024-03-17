Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Ōmokoroa Night Market: Western Bay of Plenty’s new event brings people together, supports local business

Katikati Advertiser
Quick Read
The Ōmokoroa Night Market will have more than 30 stalls and food trucks.

The Ōmokoroa Night Market will have more than 30 stalls and food trucks.

MARKET PROFILE

Name: Ōmokoroa Night Market.

Owner: Market manager and owner Steph Coulter, of Love Local Events NZ.

When did the market begin? January this year, and it runs until the end of March — last event and special Easter market on Good Friday, with free bouncy castle, face painting etc.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why did you start the market? We started these markets to bring our community together. Ōmokoroa is a growing place and it’s nice to have a weekly space to come together and hang out, socialise and enjoy some good-quality, free family fun.

What to expect? Lots of food trucks, small businesses, artisans, creatives and local community groups. There are more than 30 stalls at each market, live music from local musicians and free games. We encourage people to bring their picnic blankets and stay for the vibes. We also support local fundraisers and young entrepreneurs.

Where and when: Ōmokoroa Domain, Friday nights from 5pm-9pm


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times