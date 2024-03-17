The Ōmokoroa Night Market will have more than 30 stalls and food trucks.

The Ōmokoroa Night Market will have more than 30 stalls and food trucks.

MARKET PROFILE

Name: Ōmokoroa Night Market.

Owner: Market manager and owner Steph Coulter, of Love Local Events NZ.

When did the market begin? January this year, and it runs until the end of March — last event and special Easter market on Good Friday, with free bouncy castle, face painting etc.

Why did you start the market? We started these markets to bring our community together. Ōmokoroa is a growing place and it’s nice to have a weekly space to come together and hang out, socialise and enjoy some good-quality, free family fun.

What to expect? Lots of food trucks, small businesses, artisans, creatives and local community groups. There are more than 30 stalls at each market, live music from local musicians and free games. We encourage people to bring their picnic blankets and stay for the vibes. We also support local fundraisers and young entrepreneurs.

Where and when: Ōmokoroa Domain, Friday nights from 5pm-9pm



