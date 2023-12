One person has died in a workplace accident near Tauranga.

A person has died after a quad bike rolled on a rural property near Ohauiti, south of Tauranga, police say.

Emergency services responded to the workplace incident on Upper Ohauiti Rd about 9.20am.

Police said they were looking into the circumstances of the crash, which happened in a paddock. WorkSafe has been advised.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two trucks were called to the scene.

Hato Hone St John was also notified and responded.