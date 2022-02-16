Alisi Sanalio and Simione Vakasiuola give the thumbs-up outside the container with goods destined for Tonga at Tauranga's Lifezone Church. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Heartfelt notes to the people of Tonga have been written on the side of packages destined for the country, which has been devastated by a tsunami.

The Katikati community has played a big part in gathering and donating essential goods for the people of Tonga, says Katikati's Simione Vakasiuola. Many on the Pacific Island have had their homes and property wiped out by the volcano and tsunami of January 15.

Simione has elderly relatives living on the island of Eua who have lost everything.

"I've spoken with them, they are coping fine. They are used to cyclones but the emotional damage from losing everything after the volcano and tsunami has been incredibly hard for them."

So far about 52 drums (with at least 15 made up from Katikati) full of food, water bottles, toiletries, clothing, cooking utensils and other essential items will be shipped out.

Lifezone Church volunteers have spent hours organising and packing a container donated by Swire Shipping. Many local Tongan families and Tauranga church members have also donated goods.

The undertaking was initiated by Simione and Greg Stewart from Mount Maunganui.

Simione says a big thank you to everyone who has helped.

"We are showing the love ... we have been writing notes of love on the side of drums, written in Tongan."

The container will be sent to a church in Tonga, which will then distribute the goods.

More donated goods are welcome as another container may be organised. If you would like to help, call Simione on 021 0265 9891.

Volcanic eruption and tsunami update

● The Tonga government is leading response efforts on the ground. Clean-up and damage assessments are ongoing, and relief supplies are being distributed by Tongan authorities and NGOs. Tongan authorities have also evacuated people from the most heavily impacted islands.

● The official death toll remains at three. A small number of injured persons have been reported to date.

● A large number of relief supplies and support has arrived from international partners, including food and water, and more supplies are expected.

● Water testing has shown that water is safe for drinking on Tongatapu. Some communities on Tongatapu have, however, lost access to drinking water and water is being delivered to them. Drinking water is also being delivered to the outer islands.

● While the potential for future eruptions remains, experts advise that they are unlikely to be as large as the January 15 eruption.

● The latest weather forecast is that no tropical cyclones are expected in the coming days or week.

● Communication lines with Tonga have been heavily impacted by the eruption, and it is likely to be several weeks before the international cable that provides high-speed internet to Tonga can be repaired.

● Humanitarian funding for Tonga from New Zealand has been $3 million.

Source: www.mfat.govt.nz