Nine Thames Valley Rugby Centurions celebrated

Tricia Shields (John Hodge's daughter), Aaron (Onion) McDonald, Richie Taylor, Roger (Psycho) Wilton, Butch Campbell, Brian (Duggie) Duggan, Phillip (Tuk) Sheehan, and Robyn (Jack Handley's sister) receiving on behalf of Jack. Photo / Supplied

Tricia Shields (John Hodge's daughter), Aaron (Onion) McDonald, Richie Taylor, Roger (Psycho) Wilton, Butch Campbell, Brian (Duggie) Duggan, Phillip (Tuk) Sheehan, and Robyn (Jack Handley's sister) receiving on behalf of Jack. Photo / Supplied

Onion, Psycho, Butch and Tuk - the nicknames may not be flattering but the achievements of these and a handful of other Thames Valley rugby players speak volumes.

The Thames Valley Rugby Football Union honoured their nine Centurions with a capping ceremony on October 30.

Collectively the Thames Valley Centurions have had a huge impact on Thames Valley Rugby.

From more than 1200 Valley players this group of nine has:

· Played 1022 games

· Appeared in 116 seasons

· Scored 1270 points

· Scored 150 tries

· Provided six captains

· Provided five coaches

Only in recent years have caps been presented, with Aaron McDonald and David Harrison the first two recipients.

Other Centurions, along with family representatives of the late John Hodge and Kevin Handley, were recognised and presented a memento that included their individual playing number.

As a centenary project, all Thames Valley players since 1922 are being allocated their own specific number and the total list will be released as part of the celebrations next August.

This was a significant event for the TVRFU, who have been able to recognise only a select few who have made the milestone.

Later that day, the Centurions Cup was played between Thames Valley vs King Country.

Thames Valley Centurion Roger Wilton places great value on local derby rugby matches.

He thought there should be a trophy for Thames Valley and King Country to play for as they are near neighbours and meet every year.

His first step was to sound out King Country Centurion Paul Mitchell, who agreed.

He pitched a proposal to chairman Neil Olesen and the Thames Valley Board and the Centurions' Cup was readily adopted. It was first played for in 2011.