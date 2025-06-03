The closure is planned for next week from June 15 to June 19.

State Highway 29 over the Kaimāī Range will be closed for four nights next week

The highway will be closed from June 15 to June 19, between 8pm and 3.30am each night.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Andy Oakley said roading contractors will be completing routine maintenance, including drain clearing, sign maintenance, road marking and surface repairs.

“We occasionally close SH29 for essential maintenance works. The full closures allow us to complete the work safety and efficiently – benefiting both road worker crews and road users,” Oakley said.

SH29 plays a critical role in connecting New Zealand’s largest port with the wider Golden Triangle region.