The Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast team serves up their 100th breakfast event.

100 weeks of brekky

A community breakfast event has served up eggs and bakey for the 100th time this month.

Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast celebrated its 100th breakfast event earlier this month.

“That’s 100 weeks of serving up breakfasts and 100 weeks of people sharing together over a meal,” the organisers said.

The event was celebrated with cupcakes and live music as well the usual slap-up cooked breakfast.

Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast is run by the Katikati Community Centre community breakfast team, the Lions Club of Katikati, the Rotary Club of Katikati and the Katikati Community Baptist Church.

There are many volunteers and food contributors including Classic Builders, Rotary, Kai Go and Good Neighbour.

The breakfast started in October 2021 and operates every Thursday.

Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast was set up to help build a strong community, a place to meet people and support each other over food.

The breakfast is for everyone including families, business people and the elderly.

SociaLink enlists business heroes

SociaLink is encouraging “business heroes” to provide discounted services and products for local not-for-profit organisations.

SociaLink, which supports the Western Bay of Plenty social and community sector, is launching a directory of businesses which offer discounts, voluntary staff time or donations to for-purpose organisations and charities. Businesses can join the directory online and for-purpose organisations can search the directory for services or products they need.

Businesses and social sector organisations can find the directory at www.businessheroes.org.nz.

Ōmokoroa green waste hours extended

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has noticed an increasing demand for green waste drop-off services and is extending the opening hours at the Ōmokoroa Greenwaste Centre to three hours a day on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This was made possible by volunteers from the Lions Club of Ōmokoroa and districts, who have made themselves available to cover the extra hours, says council’s resource recovery and waste team leader Ilze Kruis.

“The Ōmokoroa Greenwaste Centre is a place where locals can drop off their garden waste, knowing it will be turned into valuable compost.”

The new hours, of 1-4pm, will take effect from April 3.