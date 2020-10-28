New Zealand Sevens stars deliver rugby posts to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Matai

All Blacks Sevens player Tim Mikkelson and Black Ferns Sevens player Kelly Brazier delivered new rugby posts to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Matai in Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Matai had a visit from rugby royalty this week, and they came bearing significant gifts.

The most capped All Blacks Sevens player ever Tim Mikkelson, Black Ferns Sevens star Kelly Brazier and former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes visited the school to deliver a brand new set of rugby posts.

They were one of 115 sets of posts given to KidsCan partner schools as part of a $500,000 programme to get more kids in hardship participating in sport.

Kura tumuaki (principal) Angie Wihapi estimated it had been about 50 years since they last had new rugby posts.

"It's really cool. This used to be the main rugby ground for Rangiuru Sports Club, so it was an adult sized one and then they relocated into town. That's how old those posts were, they were worn out," she said.

She said the sevens stars showing up to assemble the posts was a surprise to the kura pupils and they were all "really stoked and excited".

One child in particular, 9-year-old Api Patuawa, dreams of being the next Beauden Barrett and was thrilled by the new posts, Wihapi said.

"He was a bit stunned. He usually ropes his friends into going down to the field to play - without goal posts they used to just make do. He loves bringing his mouth guard to school and asks teachers to go down and supervise them - anything with a rugby ball.

"[The players] were awesome with the kids. They got out and played with them, took them for some drills. All three were awesome but I think DJ might've stolen the show."

She said the rugby field was now the most popular part of the school, the biggest benefit being that it encouraged tamariki to get active.

"It's filled up, even with children who aren't usually on there, and the ones who are usually there seem happy to share. Those who haven't been playing rugby are going down there to start, or to kick or see how good they are at kicking the ball over the posts.

"We're really, really grateful. It wasn't a priority, the kids never asked for the posts but they love rugby so when they came, I can't even describe how happy they were."

The initiative was funded by the Cadbury Dairy Milk donation block from which all proceeds were donated to KidsCan to help get more children active and involved in sport.