New Year Honours: Katikati trucking business twins Kevin and Garry Taylor thought royal honour was 'a hoax'

Garry and Kevin Taylor at their Katikati yard. Photo / Talia Parker

Not many people can say they've done so many community projects they can't remember them all.

Kevin and Garry Taylor, 80-year-old identical twins and the founders of trucking company Taylor Brothers Transport Limited, have done just that.

"It goes back a long way," said Kevin of their community initiatives. "It's hard to remember what you've done."

The pair have each been awarded a Queen's Service Medal for their service to the Katikati community in the New Year Honours.

The identical brothers had identical reactions to the news.

"I thought it was a hoax," said Garry.

"Me too," said Kevin.

Garry was surprised by all the official letters the medals have involved.

"When I saw I had a letter from the PM, I thought she wanted more tax off me."

Twins Garry and Kevin both "thought it was a hoax" when they heard they'd received Queen's Service medals. Photo / Talia Parker

One of their most significant community projects was in 1973, when they dug the hole for Katikati's public David Hulme Pool free of charge.

Only recently, after being scolded by a pool attendant, Kevin's granddaughter pointed out that her grandfather was responsible for the pool's existence.

Their other projects include sponsorship of the Katikati museum and the Westpac rescue helicopter, projects at the local kindergarten, and helping to build the St John Ambulance Station.

To the pair, their community work is just the way things should be.

"Being a small town, you just do it," said Garry.

"A lot of people do it - it's not just us."

Kevin started their transport company in 1965 with a single truck.

He bought the truck from a retiring council worker after he fixed it as part of his engineering apprenticeship.

Ten months later, Garry joined the business and added a second truck. He had previously been working as an apprentice motor mechanic.

Now, 56 years later, the business has 50 trucks and another five coming - as well as 40 trailers, seven loaders, two forklifts, two bulldozers, two diggers, and 12 utes.

At school, the boys were more interested in drawing trucks than listening to their teachers.

"You wouldn't exactly call us scholars," said Garry.

A plaque outside the Katikati St John's station - Garry and Kevin opened the building in recognition of their donations to the project. Photo / Talia Parker

Kevin said he and his twin got on "reasonably well".

"I mean, you don't see any black eyes, do you?"

Garry said they're "much the same" in their thinking.

Asked about their dynamic - who is the brains and who is the brawn - the brothers answered clearly.

"Neither," said Garry.

"No brains and no brawn," added Kevin.

The brothers have both served as president of the Katikati Lions Club, and make up two of the three charter members still active.

Through the Lions, the twins helped build a river footbridge, building a bunk room at Katikati lodge, and driving support for the Katikati Medical Centre, as well as many other projects.

Garry said they were attracted to projects that were "for the good of the community".

Their sister Christine Brunt received her own honour in 2016 when she was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Girl's Brigade.

The twins have four children each - Garry has two boys and two girls, and Kevin has four boys.

An image of Kevin and Garry with some of their children and grandchildren, which hangs in the workshop of their Katikati yard. Photo / Talia Parker

Kevin has five grandchildren, and Garry has six.

Both are glad to have had their brother by their side.

"It's been a team effort," said Garry.

"Most of the things we've done, we've shared the burden," said Kevin. "You get a second opinion."

Both men said their biggest supporters were their parents and families, particularly their wives of more than 55 years. Garry is married to Evelyn and Kevin to Jean.

Garry said their hope for the future was to "see Katikati grow and prosper".

"If we can continue to do things for the, uh..." began Garry.

"Community," supplied Kevin.

"Community - that's what we're interested in," finished Garry.