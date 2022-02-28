New Chums purchase boosted by $200,000 Waikato Regional Council grant

An aerial of the 30ha of land at New Chum/Wainuiototo Bay in the Coromandel sold by Mortgagee Tender.

Waikato Regional Council has granted $200,000 towards the purchase of New Chums Beach, a 30-hectare block of magnificent coastal beach and headland at Whangapoua on the Coromandel.

The council also agreed to consider a further $200,000 to the project in the next funding round in December 2022.

The New Zealand Coastal Trust purchased the land to protect its incredible natural values and will place a covenant over it to prevent any development. The Trust, mana whenua, and local groups were able to raise $275,000 toward the purchase from public fundraising in just one month.

Thames-Coromandel representative on the Regional Council, Denis Tegg, says he's delighted.

"This land is one of the most loved and appreciated pieces of untouched natural coastal land not only locally but regionally and even nationwide and globally.

"Lonely Planet voted it one of the top 10 unspoiled beaches in the world. Holidaymakers from around the Waikato treasure this place.

"Now, the public will have unrestricted walking access to this amazing environment and have the security that the land will never be developed. I'm proud that the Regional Council has made this substantial contribution, and helped secure this incredible landscape for the public to enjoy."

The land has outstanding natural character and is part of a nationally significant natural area. It contains high botanical diversity and has populations of threatened Hochstetters frog and North Island brown kiwi.