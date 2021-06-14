Netball: St Peter's Premier hang on to win exciting and energetic game by one goal

Dani Dephoff at centre for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for June 10

FTNC Premier Reserve 53 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 58

St Peter's Premier 52 vs University of Waikato Premier 51

Verdettes Marist Premier 31 vs FTNC Premier 52

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 50 vs St Paul's Premier 23

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 34 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 59

Waikato Diocesan Open A 29 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 82

The sixth week of the competition saw a couple of close and competitive games, the closest of which was that between St Peter's Premier and University of Waikato Premier. Both teams started with intensity and consistency on attack and defence.

St Peter's had a two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 15 goals to 13. University Premier won the second quarter to take the lead with the score being 28 goals to 27.

St Peter's Premier then won the third quarter to be ahead by one goal again with the score being 39 goals to 38. The final quarter was goal for goal with nothing in it and St Peter's hung onto their lead to win the game 52 goals to 51.

An exciting and energetic game that was almost goal for goal for the whole 60 minutes that was appreciated by all the spectators. For St Peter's the team played mature netball working cohesively as a unit. Fitness in the mid-court was evident as the ball came through the court with speed and there were quick transitions on defence.

Hayley Stockman at GA for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Absorbing any pressure applied by the opposition the players rose to the challenge and continued playing a composed and confident game. There was some great feeding by Taiana Day at wing attack and Liz McLean at centre to the shooters who ensured they scored from their centre pass with accuracy.

For University Premier the team is happy with the improvements they are making each week including increasing their time playing consistent netball. The shooting pairing of Charlotte Pyke at goal attack and Maia Karena-Barrett at goal shoot shot at 87 per cent and had worked hard to combat the impressive St Peter's defence unit.

The other close game was that between FTNC Premier Reserve and Verdettes Marist Old Girls. The first quarter was goal for goal with nothing in it with the score being 13 goals apiece. The second quarter was also close but Marist Old Girls managed to get a little ahead. The half time score was 28 goals to 25.

The third quarter was again close with FTNC Premier Reserve winning this by a goal with the score being 43 goals to 41. Marist Old Girls were able to pull ahead again in the final quarter to win the game 58 goals to 53.

For Marist Old Girls it was a slow start, and the team took most of the game to get into a rhythm. Pou Ruri-Clarke showed her skill and depth as a player playing in at goal attack goal keep, goal defence and goal shoot performing well in all positions. The team also welcomed the return of Nikki Crombie at wing attack then centre adding speed and precision to the game.

For FTNC Premier Reserve it was a great team effort and a fantastic start to the game providing great competition to a higher ranked team.

Tegan Broomfield at GK for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The attack end of Caitlyn Parrot at wing attack and Georgia Gibbs at goal attack linked beautifully to feed Ola Sii Talakai at goal shoot. Ash Seu at centre added speed, strength, and experience.

It was great to have Caitlan Ridling back and she worked tirelessly at wing defence, combining with the circle defence of Emma Sharland at goal defence and Jennifer Adam at goal keep who worked so hard to get turnover ball with great tips and intercepts. Georgia Pompey at centre for a third and Taylah Mason at goal attack for half the game made a great impact and supported the team on attack.

Verdettes Marist Premier and FTNC Premier had a good match, but overall FTNC Premier were too strong, and they lead from start to finish. The half time score was 29 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 52 goals to 31. To their credit Marist Premier did win the final quarter by a goal.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Nottingham Castle Rangers also had a good game with the first and final quarters being particularly close. Castle Rangers only led by two goals at the end of the first quarter but by half time lead by 31 goals to 15. They then dominated the third quarter. Again, in the final quarter this was close and within two goals. The final score was 59 goals to 34.

Caitlan Ridling at WD for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

OTC Timber HGHS Langman had a good win this week over St Paul's Premier, and they led from start to finish. The first quarter was close with only five goals the difference. HGHS Langman were strong in the second half and at half time the score was 29 goals to 14.

The third quarter was a close and low scoring quarter with only 12 goals in total scored. Then again in the final quarter HGHS Premier were strong. The final score was 50 goals to 23.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier had the biggest win of the night in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A.

They led from start to finish and completely dominated every quarter despite a gallant effort by the young schoolgirl players. The half time score was 42 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 82 goals to 29.