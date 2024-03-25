Bubbletopia NZ enthralled the kids with their bubble mania.

And the jazz band played on...

The soulful sounds of jazz music flooded Katikati’s Main Rd on Saturday.

The second Katikati Jazz Street Party was to go ahead rain or shine, and unfortunately, wet weather was a constant, unwelcome party guest.

But the bands courageously played on, sending the sweet sounds of swing and jazz tunes through the town — loved by the local music fans who stayed to soak it all up.

Katch Katikati promotions manager Jacqui Knight says the weather probably kept some away, but the music bought more in.

Saviours of the city fighting crime from Thames High Troupe.

Bands moved to dodge the rain — Katikati and Tauranga duo Samme and Kane moved from outside to indoors at Western Bay Museum, Kati Katz played at Junction Theatre and the Lucky Strike jazz trio (Liam Ryan, Leith Milson and Simon Graham) played at Cherry Court.

“There were over 250 people through the Western Bay Museum and over 300 through The Arts Junction. Cherry Court makes a great location for bands - the first set for Lucky Strike was pumping,” Jacqui says.

“The street entertainers were epic as they kept going through the rain. Skew Whiff, the Thames High Troupe are always amazing, and we were thrilled to have Bubbletopia NZ there for the first time in Katikati.

Grandparents Del and Mark Smith with Marley, 3, and Harper, 5. Gudrun Penn from Party in the Bay was the artist behind all the painted faces about.

“I am sure if it had been fine there would have been more people, but I am really happy with the numbers that did attend and thank those who still supported the event in the rain. We received a lot of great comments on the day.”

Samme and Kane escaped the rain and performed inside the museum.

The Jazz Street Party is the first event of the Port of Tauranga 61st National Jazz Festival, and Jacqui says they really appreciate working with festival manager Marc Anderson to involve Katikati as part of the event.

For further information, visit jazz.org.nz.