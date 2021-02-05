Multiple patients after head-on crash on SH2 Pongakawa, one seriously injured

Police are investigating the cause of a head-on crash at Pongakawa. Photo / File

Four people, one in a serious condition, have been taken to Tauranga Hospital after a two-car head-on crash in Pongakawa this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Arawa Rd about 4.20 pm.

She said one person with serious injuries was flown to Tauranga Hospital in a rescue helicopter, while three others were taken to hospital in ambulances.

Two patients suffered moderate injuries and a fourth person's injuries were reported to be minor, the police spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash and State Highway 2 has since been reopened, according to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.