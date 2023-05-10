Centenarian Lillian Sissons is flanked by daughters Margaret Delbridge (left) and Lorna Hunt.

You’ll find Lillian Sissons with her nose in a book most days.

She’s Lexham Park’s newest centenarian, but turning the grand age of 100 hasn’t hindered the ex-librarian’s deep love of reading.

Daughter Margaret says she still gets out library books weekly for her mum.

“You’ll always find her reading.”

Not bad going for a centenarian with a prosthetic eye.

Last week the village celebrated Lillian’s milestone birthday with an afternoon tea held for staff, friends and family. The village now has two centenarians. Their own family gathering was held at the weekend.

A birthday afternoon tea was held for Lillian at Lexham Park.

Margaret says Lillian has always been reserved, but under the surface she is “quite a strong natured person who knows her own mind”.

“Lilly has always been shy, but when the chips are down, she has a deep strength that enables her to keep going forward to this day.”

After Lillian and husband Ken’s three children had grown up, she worked as a librarian at Waihi College, and it included learning the Dewey decimal system. She went on to take the position of school librarian at Katikati College in 1966 where she stayed until finally retiring in her early 70s.

Daughter Margaret says being a librarian was work she enjoyed very much and she found the various aspects fulfilling.

“She loved selecting the books that were to be given as prizes to the pupils for their achievements at the end of the school year.

“She was always a very loving and generous lady and I know she helped various children going through difficulties throughout the years.”

Lillian Sissons when she was 18.





By Margaret Delbridge

Lillian Sissons (nee Petty) was born in Sheffield, England, in 1923, and she was No. 7 of eight children.

She has always been called Lillian, but the family recently discovered her birth certificate, which has her as “Lilly”.

Lillian grew up in Sheffield and in nearby Derby at a much-loved aunt’s.

Her first job after leaving school was an apprenticeship as a pharmacist at Boots — a well-known chemist franchise at the time.

But World War II came along so Lillian joined the Royal Air Force working in communications.

Meanwhile, her future husband, Ken Sissons, left New Zealand via Canada heading for England to serve as a spitfire pilot, where they met.

At the end of the war, Ken and Lilly plus their 10-month-old daughter, Margaret, returned to New Zealand and settled in Pio Pio where Ken’s parents were living.

Lillian was well received by Ken’s family, his mother in particular, because she had left Oxford after World War I and understood the homesickness and strangeness of a new family and country.

In 1947, their son Earl was born, and in 1955 Lorna completed the family.

Lilly had always loved books and was widely read. She started working at Waihi College as the librarian, followed by school librarian at Katikati College.

“Once she retired, Lilly, who had always knitted and sewed to clothe her family, took up quilting and some very lovely quilts and wall hangings began to appear. Also, embroidery of many types, which we still have, are beautiful examples of her handiwork.”

Ken and Lillian both loved gardening and had a bountiful vegetable garden and house orchard. They also had a good rose garden and other colourful plants. Lillian also liked to grow orchids.

Lillian and Ken were generous with the fresh produce they grew and often gave it away to neighbours and visitors.

Ken diedy in 2009.

They are grandparents to 10, with 18 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great- grandchildren.

“Her husband Ken, children and all the grandchildren and greats, are the delight of her life,” Margaret says. She is particularly proud of her great-great-grandchildren.



