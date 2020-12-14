Mount Maunganui Tennis Club tournament honours member who died suddenly

Scott and Stefanie Steven were fondly known as S&S. Photo / Supplied

Scott and Stefanie Steven spent five years "living the dream" on the open road. But it all came to an end after tragedy struck during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The husband and wife were hunkered down in Taupō during the alert level 4 restrictions when life was turned upside down.

The had been travelling the country in their motorhome since 2015 making music and playing tennis. Then, on April 29, a month before his 61st birthday, Scott had an aneurism, collapsed and died.

"My universe broke apart," Stefanie said.

Scott Steven died suddenly in 2020. Photo / Supplied

"He was a huge part of my life and I miss him.

"He was the best man on the planet: loving, caring. I never cooked, all my life."

The couple met in 2001 and were set to renew their vows next year to mark their 20th anniversary.

"We were truly soulmates and living the dream."

Scott's death was the second of three blows for Stefanie.

Scott Steven at the NZ National Tennis Championships 2016. Photo / Supplied

The first was being hit by a bus in March 2019. The latest is her struggle to get back to her home country of Germany to visit her sick mother.

But last Sunday she was "thrilled" by a welcome distraction.

Three weeks ago, Stefanie decided she wanted to put on a singles tennis tournament in Scott's name. The Scott Steven Tennis Tournament was held at Mount Maunganui Tennis Club on Sunday.

The club was Scott's club and is currently his wife's. Despite the tournament being organised just three weeks ago, the draw was full with 17 women and 19 men.

Scott Steven playing a singles match in Germany. Photo / Supplied

Stefanie told NZME her husband loved playing singles tennis so she organised the tournament at the Mount Maunganui Tennis Club.

In 2016, they were living in the motor home, driving from one tennis tournament to the next, when they stopped to play.

"It was the court we played our longest-ever singles match on, for more than three hours.

"We were playing on the back courts and someone invited us inside. We decided to join the club," Stefanie said.

Spectators at the Scott Steven Tennis Tournament. Photo / Supplied

They spent the next few years travelling the country playing tennis and making music from the motorhome - Scott was Stefanie's sound engineer. After he died she wrote a song about him.

After Stefanie's crash in Rotorua, Scott nursed her for almost a year.

Then, when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced and motorhome camps closed, the pair ended up staying at the National Equestrian Centre in Taupō.

Scott Steven died suddenly in 2020. Photo / Supplied

That was where Scott had the aneurism.

The tennis tournament included a range of categories and age groups, from social players to very strong players. The oldest player, Norma Lois Cox aka "Tup", is 82, has 55 national titles and is training for the nationals in Nelson in January.

Stefanie said she was "absolutely stoked" with the turnout and everyone who had come together to make the day special.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed with the success of this tournament. It was full, people still wanting to get in and everyone had a good time.

"He would love it. He loved singles and was missing singles tournaments. In New Zealand, it was always doubles.

"If he was here, Scott would be smiling. I'm sure he's still with me."

The tournament winners each won $25 because Scott's birthday was May 25, the couple's anniversary was on the 25th, and at Scott's first international tennis tournament he won $25.

"He was over the moon to get money for hitting a tennis ball."

Mount Maunganui Tennis Club events convenor Sylvia Wilmshurst said the tournament was a huge success with multiple entrants, spectators, good weather and close games.

She said there was huge support for Scott, from the committee and from friends.

Tup Cox and Sue McGrath at the Scott Steven Tennis Tournament. Photo / Supplied

"I think they all have come to support Stefanie."

Wilmshurst was good friends with Scott.

"He loved his tennis, he wasn't what you would call the best but he was most enthusiastic. He would enter a lot of tournaments where his enthusiasm was showing. That's why everyone really liked him. He was a great sport."

Wilmshurst said the club would consider making the singles tournament an annual event.

For Stefanie, the next challenge is flying to Germany to visit her mother.

"It's been a nightmare organising the tournament and organising the flight. I'm not sure what to do with the motorhome yet.

Finalists Richard Samuel and Kalais Going. Photo / Supplied

"It can only get better from here."

Scott, was born in May 1959 and died in Taupō on April 29.

According to his obituary, the Canterbury native had a "passion for travelling and making the most of life" and was an avid tennis player with a love of music.

"A caring and inspiring husband, father and friend, Scott had a passion for living and creating life fully, transforming the lives of those around him."

Scott is survived by his wife and children Edward, Matthew and Caroline. Stefanie is currently staying in Mount Maunganui while organising her flight to Germany.