Mount Maunganui pet food manufacturer Ziwi Ltd fined for discharges into stormwater system

Ziwi pet food manufacturing company in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Pet food manufacturer Ziwi Limited has been fined $64,000 for wastewater discharges from its Mount Maunganui factory.

In a recently released sentencing decision, Judge David Kirkpatrick fined the company $16,000 for each of four charges laid under the Resource Management Act.

Ziwi Limited previously pleaded guilty to the charges. Three related to discharges of a contaminant into stormwater systems that flow into Tauranga Harbour on April 19 and 20 and November 13 in 2018.

The fourth charge was a breach of an abatement notice in the November incident.

The charges were laid by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council after an investigation that showed process wastewater from the wash bay at Ziwi's Boeing Place manufacturing plant was discharged into an onsite stormwater catch pit, which drained directly into the nearby open stormwater drain.

In the first incident, council inspectors observed yellow foam, an oily sheen and a "pungent non-chemical odour" in the drain and found waste material and brown foam in a grate, according to the decision.

The next day they observed a "milky discharge" and fatty deposits on the water. Later they "observed blood from defrosting meat products on a pallet and saw washdown water flowing over the concrete and into the stormwater grate". They also found meat residue.

An abatement notice was issued later in April but this was breached in November after a small amount of residue from a meat spillage was washed into the stormwater catch pit.

In his written decision, Judge Kirkpatrick found Ziwi's staff seemed to take an "out of sight, out of mind" approach by flushing industrial washdown water into the municipal stormwater system.

"While there is limited evidence of direct effects on the environment caused by this offending, it is not difficult to understand the extent to which every discharge, no matter how small, may have cumulative effects across the catchment and through time."

He said the main principle in sentencing should be deterrence.

"Every operator of a commercial or industrial activity which may involve the washdown of any part of their premises must contain the contaminants mobilised by that washdown for disposal."

Last year Ziwi was fined $66,000 over odours from its Mount Maunganui plant that were so putrid they left some of those affected feeling "physically ill".

In that case, Ziwi pleaded guilty to a representative charge under the Resource Management Act of discharging a contaminant from an industrial or trade premises into the air on five occasions in 2018.

In a hearing last year, the company told the court it was taking steps to address and mitigate the issues.

It was also building a new processing facility in Napier and planned to shift its operations there, proposing to vacate the Mount site next year.