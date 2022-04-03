A happy Felix Hirling and Dave Seidel after paddling from Mayor Island to Mount Maunganui. Photo / Kendra Eden www.kendraedenphotography.com

Focus and willpower with a helping of peanut butter and honey may have helped boardriders Felix Hirling and Dave Seidel achieve their extreme dream last week.

The Mount Maunganui flatmates paddled 37km from Mayor Island to Mount Main Beach on their longboards.

They also achieved their fundraising goal of collecting more than $6000 for youth surfing programme Live For More.

The surfers wanted to push their bodies to the limit and face what extreme athletes go through.

Inspiration for the marathon paddle was Dave's mission last year paddling across Cook Straight on his 10ft longboard. The paddle from Cape Terawhiti to Arapaoa Island was completed in 10 hours, 40 minutes.

On Wednesday, the two sailed out on two boats along with their support crew and stayed the night off Mayor Island. They were on their longboards before sunrise.

''We paddled to the island, said a prayer, had a pep talk and paddled over to the rocks on South East corner and set off before the sun came up,'' Felix said.

They saw the ''most epic'' sunrise.

But the morning paddle was challenging as conditions had changed.

''We looked at the forecast and it had shifted slightly but we knew it would drop off from 10am. So it was a little bit rough to start with, waves would roll over the front of the board and that slows you down.

''From 11am-1pm it was like glass. We knew it was going to glass off through that middle stretch then a light northerly would push us home.''

The two paddled on, stopping for breaks and to take in their surroundings.

The entire paddle took 12 hours, 15 minutes.

Felix saw a royal albatross and David is pretty sure he saw a shark.

''The last 7km we had to put our heads down and dig deep,'' Dave said. ''All your thoughts are tuned into the stroke, you get an awareness of the paddling when it gets challenging and it's the part I enjoy because your mind is so focused. You almost get into a meditative state.

The end is in sight for extreme paddlers Felix Hirling and Dave Seidel. A friend dives in to greet them. Photo / Kendra Eden www.kendraedenphotography.com

''It's that relationship between the mind and body. It's like having a constant conversation with yourself that you can do it, and push through.''

The journey's food included a smoothie, peanut butter, honey, bliss balls and (flat) cola.

David said in the last hours they were swigging the honey and peanut butter together.

''Trust me — it's delicious when you get to that stage. When the finish line is just ahead, you've burnt through all the carbs and you just need sugar.''

The last leg of the trip was exhilarating for the pair. They could see their target and make out their friends and family on the beach as they got closer to Leisure Island.

''The lesson I have learnt is that if you put focus into anything — and people say this all the time — but literally you can do anything, all that is required is focus and willpower,'' Dave said.

Dave gets a hug at the end of the 12-hour paddle. Photo / Kendra Eden www.kendraedenphotography.com

■ Fundraising continues this month. Dave and Felix would like to thank all their supporters. To make a donation go to www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/a-mayor-paddle