Police attended a car fire in Arataki yesterday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

A woman has escaped a burning car in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to a car fire on Eversham Rd about 6.45pm Wednesday.

They said one woman was initially in the car, but was able to exit the vehicle, and was injured.

They said the injured woman took herself to the hospital and was discharged later the same night.

Police said the fire was not being treated as suspicious and appears to be an accident.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Jordan Barnett said fire services were called to Mount Maunganui at 6:45pm.

A person had reported a car fire that was "well-involved".

Barnett said a well-involved fire meant it was "not a small fire - the car had been well-involved in fire".

He said fire services arrived at 6:48pm, and was not certain how long it took to extinguish.