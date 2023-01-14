Police and emergency services are at the scene of two crashes on Whangārei Heads road this morning

A critically injured motorcyclist was taken to Tauranga Hospital last night following a crash in Whakamarama.

A police spokeswoman said the crash which happened on State Highway near the intersection of State Highway 2 and Old Highway Rd was reported to police at 9.30pm on January 14.

Road cordons were in place for a time at the intersections of Barrett Rd and State Highway 2 and Barrett Rd/ Old Highway while emergency services staff attended to the injured motorcyclist and police investigated the crash, she said.

The police spokesperson said there was no further information about the cause of the crash available at this time.

More information to come.



