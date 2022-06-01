Stacy Hadland is in Whakatāne Hospital with a badly broken leg, and hand. Photo / Supplied

By Alex Roa at the Whakatane Beacon

An Edgecumbe mother has spoken of hearing a terrifying bang "like a massive explosion" as an out-of-control ute smashed into her car on the outskirts of Whakatāne on Sunday.

Eight people were injured in the two-vehicle crash, including Stacy Hadland and her two children.

Hadland had been shopping in Whakatāne with her 13-year-old daughter and five-year-old son that morning and the family were on their way home to Edgecumbe.

At 1.30pm, just as they had passed the Mill Rd and State Highway 30 intersection, a ute travelling in the opposite direction lost control, spun across the road and struck the family's Holden Commodore.

"I can still see the truck flying towards me and hearing the bang like a massive explosion," Hadland said.

"It just happened so fast I couldn't do anything. The impact from the accident was immense,"

Sergeant Chris Howard said the ute was driving east on SH30 when it lost control, fishtailing and spinning into the path of the oncoming Holden Commodore.

The back of the ute hit the front of the Commodore mid-spin, Howard said.

Hadland's daughter, who is a student at Edgecumbe College, was flown to Starship Hospital yesterday with serious spinal injuries and kidney damage, and Hadland is in Whakatāne Hospital with a badly broken leg, and hand.

Her young son escaped mostly unscathed, which Hadland attributed to him being strapped into a car seat.

A St John spokeswoman said four ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the crash scene.

She said five patients were treated and taken to Whakatane Hospital in a moderate condition.